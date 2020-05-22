Harmer named Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kyle Harmer, son of Julie Bagan and Marcus Harmer is a senior at Menomonie High School. He has been involved in a variety of extracurricular activities in high school, and he has been working hard in order to excel at academics.

Kyle is a member of the wind symphony at the high school, and he helps lead the tuba section. He participates in a variety of musical community events, like Tuba Christmas and pep band at high school sports events. He participates in solo and ensemble every year, and last year he got the highest score possible at state. He also plays the fourth trombone part on the Menomonie High School’s Jazz Band.

Kyle’s passion has always been the academic arts. He has participated in the Science Olympiad program for six years, and has lettered every year in high school. He has participated in NOSB (National Ocean Science Bowl) for two years, and competed at the Lake Sturgeon Bowl both years. He has also maintained a 4.0 GPA the last four years of high school.

He plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison after he graduates. He will be studying material engineering.

