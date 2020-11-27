Haunted Houses may herald new tradition

Social distancing did not hinder one Halloween event this year. Instead, it was inspired by it.

The Rassbach Heritage Museum staff offered the community a creative outlet, the first annual Historic Halloween Haunted House Contest. The event combined the creativity that comes with crafting a creepy house and the informative aspect that comes with learning about other houses’ haunted histories.

The museum hosted scheduled tours of these creepy crafted structures through Halloween. Each house was accompanied by a brief story, telling the history of each home.

“We are very impressed with the 26 houses and accompanying stories — from makers of all ages,” said Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society, who developed the contest.

The contest caught the public’s attention, and the turnout did not disappoint. Kneeland said, “The houses and stories are so varied — from a ‘witch’s greenhouse,’ a haunted White House, a house with ghost dinosaurs, and three witchy sisters fighting a curse in their hut in the woods.”

There were three different categories of competition: Best Story, Best Design for ages 16 and younger, and Best Design for adults.