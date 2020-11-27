Haunted Houses may herald new tradition

Social distancing did not hinder one Halloween event this year. Instead, it was inspired by it.
The Rassbach Heritage Museum staff offered the community a creative outlet, the first annual Historic Halloween Haunted House Contest. The event combined the creativity that comes with crafting a creepy house and the informative aspect that comes with learning about other houses’ haunted histories.
The museum hosted scheduled tours of these creepy crafted structures through Halloween. Each house was accompanied by a brief story, telling the history of each home.
“We are very impressed with the 26 houses and accompanying stories — from makers of all ages,” said Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society, who developed the contest.
The contest caught the public’s attention, and the turnout did not disappoint. Kneeland said, “The houses and stories are so varied — from a ‘witch’s greenhouse,’ a haunted White House, a house with ghost dinosaurs, and three witchy sisters fighting a curse in their hut in the woods.”
Support Local Journalism
There were three different categories of competition: Best Story, Best Design for ages 16 and younger, and Best Design for adults.
The house with the most votes in the adult category was Amber Kersting with her “Charming Woodland Fixer-Upper.” In the 16 and under category, the winner was Levi and Sarah Freeman. Levi collaborated with his mom Sarah to create the “Enchanted Hut of the Three Misfortunate Witches.” In the favorite story category, the winners were Owain Collins, Lilly Gregerson and Rowan Freeman who all collaborated to write “Cult House.”
Imaginations showed through in the contestants’ works. The tales people wove, and the accompanying details included made for inspiring displays. Laurel Fraher and her two children and husband created their own haunted houses. “My daughter Lily and I both decorated pre-made houses,” said Fraher. “We used paint and other materials to decorate our houses, and dried flowers and branches from our garden to create landscaping.”
The Halloween event was fun for the whole Fraher family. “My husband Bert and our son Henry built a crooked, three-story house out of cardboard and wooden dowels, and decorated it with hand-drawn details like ghosts and spooky signs and plastic creepy-crawlies,” said Fraher.
“This challenge was put together to meet the needs of the community at this time — a safe, at-home project that engages creativity,” Kneeland said, as the Historic Halloween Haunted House contest was created as a family-friendly activity. The museum staff is already crafting a plan on how to expand the challenge next year. Kneeland said they stumbled into something they hope will become a Halloween tradition.
The Rassbach Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday for visitors, and located at 1820 Wakanda St. NE, in Menomonie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!