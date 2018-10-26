Author Chad Lewis will appear at the Menomonie Public Library to speak about haunted locations in Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m., just in time for Halloween.
Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual.
For the last 20-plus years he has traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history.
Lewis has researched chupacabras in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica; the Mothman in Point Pleasant, West Virginia; wendigo in Canada, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan; the Beast of Bray Road in Elkhorn, Wis., Bigfoot in Canada and the United States; and crop circles in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The Menomonie Public Library is at 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie.
