Health Department director clears up confusion on hospital capabilities in region

Dunn County Health Department Director said analyzing hospital accessibility in the region goes beyond the capabilities of the county.
Last week in her weekly COVID-19 update in Dunn County, KT Gallagher said the region was beginning to face ICU bed shortages.
On Friday she clarified what that means. Those locally in critical care are sent to either the Twin Cities or Rochester, Minn. Based on the data available to health departments, it showed shortages of ICU beds in Minnesota, she said.
Data for availability on ICU beds isn't just attributed to COVID-19 cases, Gallagher said. Due to the beginning of the summer season there is typically increased levels of traffic-related trauma needs. Many local issues were related to normal summer uptick, she said, as this usually happens around the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday seasons.
"I’m really grateful to say that as we made it through that holiday season, we’re still seeing a decrease in accessibility to ventilators and ICU beds space in the Twin Cities metro, but not so much here in the Chippewa Valley," she said, "so that’s really good news."
Dunn County has 24 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 20 of those have been released from isolation as of Friday. There are no current hospitalizations of COVID-19 infected individuals.
The county has been in line with state averages on hospitalization rate. The state average is between 14-16 percent of infected individuals requiring hospitalization. Dunn County has had four of 24 people be hospitalized.
Dunn County doesn't have any facility investigations as a result of infections in a nursing home, assisted living or outbreaks in businesses. There have been two long-term care facility positive cases in St. Croix County. Chippewa, Eau Claire and Pierce have each had one group home case. Eau Claire County has also had one case in a long-term care facility and one workplace investigation.
Testing has gone up in both the county and state. More than 64,000 tests were done in the state in the last week. In Dunn County, there was more than 300 tests conducted.
The goal, Gallagher said, it to reach the metrics outlined in the Badger Bounce Back plan which states a target of conducting 85,000 tests statewide per week. That translates to about 625 tests a week in Dunn County. The number of tests in the county has almost doubled in the last month, which is step in the right direction, Gallagher said, but there is still a ways to go.
"That level of testing helps us understand that we are really finding all the cases that need to be found," she said, "and that we’re interrupting that ability for that person to share that germ with the people that they love — family, friends — and workplaces. If they know they’ve been exposed they’re going to then self-quarantine in a way that they’re not sharing their germs with others."
Administrative order extended
The county administration last Monday extended its Administrative Order (20-02) on guidelines and regulations to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the state Supreme Court overturning state department of health services safer at home order, Gallagher explained the authority local health officers have in establishing a county order.
A local order was created May 14 that continued to May 26, at which time it was extended to June 1.
Local health officers operate under statute 252.03, which is different than the state health officers, she said. The statute gives local health officers the power to do what is "reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease." This can include the forbidding of public gatherings if deemed necessary.
The statute is intended for all forms of disease transmission and not just COVID-19, Gallagher said. If someone is positive for contagious diseases, such as whooping cough or tuberculosis, a public health officer has the responsibility to makes sure that individual is isolated to protect the community.
"There’s some really strict language about what that looks like," Gallagher said of the statues. "Again, it’s not just COVID-19, but this statute is in place to keep people safe from a lot different germs that could really impact the local community and the local community’s health."
