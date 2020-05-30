Health Department director clears up confusion on hospital capabilities in region

The county has been in line with state averages on hospitalization rate. The state average is between 14-16 percent of infected individuals requiring hospitalization. Dunn County has had four of 24 people be hospitalized.

Dunn County doesn't have any facility investigations as a result of infections in a nursing home, assisted living or outbreaks in businesses. There have been two long-term care facility positive cases in St. Croix County. Chippewa, Eau Claire and Pierce have each had one group home case. Eau Claire County has also had one case in a long-term care facility and one workplace investigation.

Testing has gone up in both the county and state. More than 64,000 tests were done in the state in the last week. In Dunn County, there was more than 300 tests conducted.

The goal, Gallagher said, it to reach the metrics outlined in the Badger Bounce Back plan which states a target of conducting 85,000 tests statewide per week. That translates to about 625 tests a week in Dunn County. The number of tests in the county has almost doubled in the last month, which is step in the right direction, Gallagher said, but there is still a ways to go.