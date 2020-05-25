Health Department director: Social distancing, face coverings a priority as recovery phase hasn't begun

Those that are without symptoms of COVID-19 may still have the virus, Gallagher said. Young people or really healthy individuals may be asymptomatic, while those that are pre-symptomatic may also transmit the disease to others. People may have the virus in their system 24-48 hours prior to feeling sick. In Dunn County that has played out, she said.

Through contact tracing of known positive cases, the health department was able to identify close contacts who were asked to closely monitor symptoms. One local case included an individual who was contacted by the health department 40 hours before symptoms developed.

"Because we were doing the contact tracing that we needed to do, they were already restricting who they were seeing and self-quarantining so they weren’t sharing any germs," Gallagher said, "so that we were able to interrupt that transmission with that person, and that’s really important."

Explaining data fluctuation