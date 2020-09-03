Health director, police chief offer COVID advice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Dunn County residents:

Governor Evers’ Emergency Order #1, issued on July 30, instructed all Wisconsin residents to wear a face covering when in public or an enclosed space.

The mandate has generated some questions from the community that we would like to take some time to address.

Though the numbers may appear to indicate that growth is slow in Dunn County, in reality, Dunn County is at a high activity level. This should be of top concern. If an outbreak and another large-scale shutdown were to occur, the economic results, among other things, could be catastrophic. Research overwhelmingly shows mask wearing to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 for those around us and for the mask wearer as well. It is our hope that everyone who can wear a mask will commit to doing so willingly. By simply wearing a mask, we can help to keep our schools and businesses open and our community healthy.

Please keep these things in mind as we move forward:

• Wear your mask if you are indoors with others and while in public spaces, in accordance with Governor Evers’ statewide mask mandate.