Dear neighbors in the community of Menomonie,
As we in the Chippewa Falls School District and community reflect on the close-out of 2018, we can't help but think most heavily about Nov. 3, 2018.
It is a day that will be imprinted on the hearts of our community forever.
The lives of three children and a mother were taken suddenly, tragically, and needlessly in Chippewa Falls Nov. 3.
Yet, in the midst of tragedy, people from all over the region, state, and country answered the call, each one giving what they could give, be it thoughts and prayers; donations of time, service or money; or words of care, encouragement and support.
On behalf of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, we wish to show our gratitude to so many who supported our schools, our students, our staff and our families.
One of the challenges we faced in our response to this tragedy was having the human capital to provide wide scale support to students, staff and families who were grieving.
Without hesitation, neighboring school districts, including the Menomonie Area School District, supported our needs by providing staff to assist in our response efforts.
The thoughtfulness of the leadership and staff of the Menomonie Area School District speaks to the greater character and culture of your community.
You can feel proud of how your educators represented your community when they saw their neighbors in need.
From all of us in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the greater Chippewa Falls community, thank you for your overwhelming love and support.
