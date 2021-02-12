Help for the Homeless Hygiene drive kicks off February 14

99.9FM The Family Radio Network’s annual Help for the Homeless Drive kicks off in Menomonie on February 14 and runs for three weeks. People are encouraged to drop donations of personal hygiene and cleaning products off at a donation box located in Walgreens. All of the items will be collected and given to The Bridge to Hope.

The Bridge to Hope has been serving victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking for over almost 40 years here in Dunn County. Their Executive Director, Naomi Cummings, said, “We are so grateful to the Family Radio Network for organizing this drive which will collect items that are so needed in our shelter and also for outreach clients.”

Laundry soap, shampoo, deodorant, diapers, and household cleaning supplies are especially appreciated. Cummings shared that, “The families we serve are in crisis, and are struggling to buy enough food; our food pantry is always open to them and we are especially in need of personal hygiene and cleaning products.” Donations can also be dropped off at The Bridge to Hope, 2110 4th Ave. N.E. in Menomonie at any time.

The Family Radio Network partners with area homeless coalitions and crisis programs throughout Wisconsin to hold this drive every year. They are a 501©(3) non-profit organization providing contemporary Christian music and programming as well as community outreach support to Central and Northeast Wisconsin since 1969. Their new station, 99.9FM is broadcast from Eau Claire. They are also accepting financial donations for the drive securely on-line on the Help for the Homeless web page at TheFamily.net from February 14 through March 7.

