A Ridgeland well has tested high in uranium.
The well exceeded the maximum contaminant level of 30 micrograms of uranium per liter, the Dunn County Health Department said in news release.
The well has been monitored since March and has averaged 34.75 micrograms per liter for the year. The health department was notified by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last week regarding the contaminated well.
The Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the county are investigating the source of the contamination and to see if other wells may be impacted.
A public forum will be held in Ridgeland once the investigation concludes.
Uranium is a naturally occurring element, Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher said. It is present in nearly all rocks, soils and in the air and people can be exposed to uranium through foods like root crops and water they drink.
High levels of uranium can affect kidney function, Gallagher said. Most uranium breathed in or ingested is naturally eliminated from the body and is not absorbed.
For more information, contact Gallagher by emailing kgallagher@co.dunn.wi.us or calling 715-231-6441.
