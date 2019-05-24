Join the 9th Annual Memorial Day Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 in several locations in western Wisconsin.
The ride is a key fundraiser for many veterans programs, including veterans weekend retreats, helping homeless veterans and an ever-expanding PTSD program for veterans and families at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in central Wisconsin.
This year’s Honor Ride will have eight different starting points: Eau Claire, Neillsville, Medford, Appleton, King/Waupaca, Wisconsin Rapids, Reedsburg and Tomah.
Each route will tour through scenic areas in the morning. Ultimately all routes will join together at the American Legion #73, 6 Boon Blvd., Neillsville.
Riders and the general public will be able to try their luck at the annual Honor Ride Raffle and Silent Auction at the Legion.
The entire Honor Ride will then parade as one group through Neillsville and to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park prior to The Highground’s 3 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony.
All proceeds from the Honor Ride will go to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park.
The Highground is the only manned veterans park in the nation. It is open year-round and has several programs, ceremonies, events and exhibits throughout the year to offer healing and education for veterans, their families and all who visit.
To join the Honor Ride:
- To join the Eau Claire route, contact Wade at 715-379-5143. Registration will start at 7:15 a.m. and bikes will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the 400 Club (1411 Spooner Ave.) in Altoona.
- To join the Neillsville route, contact Mark at 715-937-2326 clubberman35@yahoo.com. Registration will start at 7:15 a.m. and bikes will depart at 8:15 a.m. from the BP Station (210 W. Division) in Neillsville.
- To join the Medford route, contact Dean at 715-785-8025 hommelsd@tds.net. Registration will be from 6-6:45 a.m. at the Hardee’s parking lot next to the VFW on Hwy. 13 in Medford.
For additional Memorial Day Honor Ride information, including information on other routes, visit www.thehighgroundhonorride.com or contact The Highground at 715-743-4224 or at events@thehighground.us.
