You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 25 resurfacing project starting Monday in Dunn County
0 comments

Highway 25 resurfacing project starting Monday in Dunn County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is starting a resurfacing project on Monday for 6.6 miles of Wisconsin Highway 25 in Dunn County from the south county line to the Red Cedar River near Downsville.

The $3.6 million project includes milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement on WIS 25, paving 5-foot shoulders on both sides of the road, realigning the reverse curve between 420th and 440th streets and repairing or replacing culverts and guardrails.

WIS 25 will remain open to one lane of traffic during construction utilizing flagging operations and the project is anticipated to be completed in November.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friends share Powerball jackpot
News

Friends share Powerball jackpot

It started with a handshake between friends Thomas Cook of Elk Mound and Joseph Feeney of Menomonie in 1992, swearing if either won the Powerb…

News

Co-ops announce merger plans

DURAND – Countryside Cooperative and Landmark Services Cooperative have agreed to move forward with a merger. Contingent upon a successful vot…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News