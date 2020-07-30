Highway 25 resurfacing project starting Monday in Dunn County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is starting a resurfacing project on Monday for 6.6 miles of Wisconsin Highway 25 in Dunn County from the south county line to the Red Cedar River near Downsville.

The $3.6 million project includes milling and overlaying the asphalt pavement on WIS 25, paving 5-foot shoulders on both sides of the road, realigning the reverse curve between 420th and 440th streets and repairing or replacing culverts and guardrails.

WIS 25 will remain open to one lane of traffic during construction utilizing flagging operations and the project is anticipated to be completed in November.

