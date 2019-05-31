The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to start the construction project on Highway 25 from Highway 170 in Wheeler to Highway 64 the week of June 10.
Proposed improvements include replacing the four-span bridge over the Hay River, asphalt pavement milling and replacement, asphalt shoulder widening, beam guard replacement and incidentals.
Monarch Paving is the prime contractor for the $5.8 million project.
During bridge reconstruction, Highway 25 will be closed to through traffic with a posted detour route.
The posted detour route will use County S and County N, which will route motorists around the Hay River bridge construction.
During paving operations and incidental work, drivers should expect flagging operations using single lane closures.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion in October.
