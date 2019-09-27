Scenic and historic southern Dunn County is the setting for a coach tour Oct. 19 led by local historian Bruce Gardow with the Dunn County Historical Society. The history of the region is full of interesting characters and great stories.
Participants will travel to many sites including Downsville, home of a Knapp-Stout lumber mill and nearby sandstone quarries; Rumsey’s Landing, which served the wheat farms surrounding Fall City; Caryville, where a ferry crossed the Chippewa River until 1964; and Tyrone, where plans to build a nuclear power plant were thwarted in the late 1970s.
The tour will dip into Durand in Pepin County, which was part of Dunn County until 1858, and wind up in the Dunnville area, once the county seat and home to the last stop upriver for Knapp-Stout steamboats. Nearby is Caddie Woodlawn Historical Park, where participants can tour the home of a pioneer family that inspired the 1935 Newberry Award-winning children’s book Caddie Woodlawn by Carol Ryrie Brink.
You have free articles remaining.
Even those who grew up in Dunn County will learn something.
The three-hour tour will depart from the Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park at 9 a.m. Oct. 19. Cost of the tour is $30 per seat, $25 for Dunn County Historical Society members. Advance reservations for the tour can be made at the Rassbach Museum (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday), or with credit card by phone at 715-232-8685. Seating is limited to 60 participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.