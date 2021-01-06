Historical Society, Friends of the Red Cedar recipients of $1,000 donation

Melissa Kneeland, Executive Director of the DCHS, said this donation is crucial for their operations, which has seen less and less funding throughout the last 10 to 15 years.

“I am blown away by this gift,” she said. “Supporting operations, as we know, is the most difficult to get funding for, but is most crucial to make everything function. It’s not only the generosity of the donation, but the thoughtfulness of knowing where that need really is. That was humbling and makes us so grateful.”

Georgina Tegart, Executive Director of the CFDC, added that most WCU Challenge donations have been going to critical basic needs and was thrilled to see an organization like the Historical Society be part of the Challenge.

“We really love to see support for other critical nonprofits in our area,” Georgina said. “It’s wonderful to see donors step forward to help these organizations that are so important and influential to our community.”

To donate to DCHS, send a check to The Dunn County Historical Society, P.O. Box 437, Menomonie, WI 54751 or call the museum at 715-232-8685. Online donations will be available in the near future.