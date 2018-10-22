The Dunn County Historical Society will present "Treats on the Trail," a children's Halloween event, 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
At the Lions Club Game Park Trail in Wakanda Park (909 Pine Ave. E), children 12 and younger and adults are invited to walk the trail, collect Halloween treats, show off their costumes and watch an apple-carving demonstration by the West Wisconsin Woodcarvers Guild.
Attendees can bring their own pumpkin home. Pumpkins will be provided as supplies last.
The cost is $3 per child. The event is for children 12 and younger; children must be accompanied by an adult.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum (1820 Wakanda St.)
