The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is holding a “Home SMART Home” seminar on home technology at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at 4319 Jeffers Rd., Eau Claire.
Admission is $10 per person and includes a ticket to the 2019 Home & Garden Show.
The event will explain how to transform homes with cutting-edge technology and explain the difference between smart home automation and smart devices. It will show the abilities of a smart home with demonstration, as well as the fundamentals of home networking in having your devices talk to each other.
Home security specialists will also explore security system basics, life and environmental safety policies and procedures for a safer home.
Attendees will also be educated on the technology and integration process that goes into creating a safe home, as well as the benefits of home technology.
This seminar is presented by a panel of experts including Hunter Braatz and Garrett Lewis of Hometech Innovations, LLC and Pat Duffenbach and Brent Wilson of Per Mar Security.
Complimentary snacks and drinks will be available.
For more information or to register, visit www.cvhomebuilders.com/events.
Preregistration is required by Wednesday, Jan. 23; however, space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is a non-profit trade association representing the area’s home building industry and represents over 370 members throughout Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa, Buffalo, Clark and Pepin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.