Home Builders invite submissions to gingerbread house contest

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is excited to announce a Gingerbread House Building Contest sponsored by Gray Area Interiors.
Both kids and adults are encouraged to test their home building skills by building a Gingerbread House, snapping a photo or two and emailing the entry by Dec. 7. Entries will be judged in four categories: 12 years and under, 13 to 17 years, adults, and family. The winner in each category will take home a $50 Amazon Gift card thanks to our sponsor, Gray Area Interiors, and will be selected based upon overall appearance, creativity, and craftsmanship.
“With everyone looking for fun holiday activities to do at home this year, we wanted to provide an opportunity for kids, adults and families to get creative and competitive,” says Christina Thrun, Executive Officer of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association. “We were blown away by the response to our Lego contest this past spring and look forward to seeing the amazing Gingerbread House creations.”
The rules for the contest are simple:
- One Gingerbread House per participant/entry.
- All participants must live within the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association 6-county service area: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Pepin or Buffalo.
- Any structure – real or imaginary – is eligible for entry.
- All Gingerbread Houses must be 100% edible candy/embellishments/materials except for lights ‘inside/outside’ of the house. Non-edible support structure materials other than baseboard material may not be used. No artificial interior materials, such as Styrofoam or wood, are to be used to construct or decorate the house.
All entries will be public and shared on social media. Only the first names of builders will be shared publicly.
To enter a home, email photos of the completed Gingerbread House along with the names of the builders and the category entering (12 years and under, 13 to 17 years, adults, family) no later than Dec. 7 to christi@cvhomebuilders.com. The winners will be selected and notified on Dec. 10.
