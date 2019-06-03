The Home Sweet Menomonie down payment assistance program is now well underway and proving to be a success.
Following its first home closing back in February, the program now has a total of 12 approved applicants, three of whom have already closed on homes. The remaining nine are still in the process of hunting for their perfect house.
Home Sweet Menomonie is a zero-interest home loan program that can provide up to $10,000 in down payment assistance for employees of participating employers to purchase a home.
There are currently 17 participating employers. City residents can contact their HR department to find out if they are eligible.
To apply, residents can visit the city website at www.menomonie-wi.gov/hsm or to call the program administrator at 715-235-9081.
To become a partner employer, contact Georgina Tegart at the Community Foundation of Dunn County at 715-232-8019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.