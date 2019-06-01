The Menomonie Public Library and the UW-Stout Department of Chemistry and Physics are partnering to celebrate the Apollo 11 Moon Landing's 50th anniversary in July.
Events include:
- July 8-19: Apollo 11 Moon Landing rocket on display at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Spacesuit and Saturn V LEGO Rocket on display at the library. Books on the Apollo missions, large poster for selfies on the moon.
- First cloudless night between July 8-12: Popcorn and Planets: An Evening of Stargazing: 9:30 p.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd. Outside near the lake. See the Menomonie Public Library Facebook page for details and updates. Bring a ground blanket or folding lawn chair and bug repellent. Several planets should be viewable in early July. A telescope will be set up. We'll also look for other prominent objects in the night sky.
- Monday, July 15: 'First Man on the Moon' documentary showing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Moon pies and Tang also offered along with the PBS Nova documentary 'First Man on the Moon.'
- Tuesday, July 16: Model Rocketry Assembly and Testing: 7-8:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Upper elementary to high school youth. Pre-registration required - deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: "Modern Rocketry." Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Model rockets and engines will be supplied by the library.
- Wednesday, July 17: Building and Testing a Mars Lander: 6-7:30 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie. Ages: Elementary-age youth. Bring hot glue gun and sticks. Pre-registration required. A parent must help with the hot glueing. Deadline to register is June 25. To register, send an email to Alan Scott, scotta@uwstout.edu with the subject line: "Mars Lander." Include the name of the youth to be registered in the body of the email. Dr. Scott will confirm registration. Mars Lander kit will be supplied.
