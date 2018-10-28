Tickets are now available for the Hope Hugs and Healing quilt tour, set for Saturday, Nov. 3, 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. at five churches in Menomonie.
Proceeds of the tour will benefit The Bridge to Hope, which works to end domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students at La Dee Dah, 311 E. Main St.; Bookends on Main, 214 E. Main St., Thread Lab, 301 E. Main St. and The Bridge To Hope, 2110 Fourth Ave. N.E.
Children 16 and under will be admitted free. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event for $12 for adults.
Eight different quilt groups will exhibit quilts and will host vendors and demonstrations. Groups and locations in Menomonie are:
- Common Thread Quilters, First Congregational Church, 420 Wilson Ave. Vendors are “A Little Piece of Mind” Quilt Shop from New Richmond, and Woodland Ridge Retreat Center, Downsville.
- Quilting Queens, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 Ninth St. Vendor is A Place To Sew retreat center. Demonstration is “Templates you bought but never used” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Over The Edge Quilt Guild, Boyceville Hearts and Hands Quilters and Piecemakers at Cedarbrook Church, N6714 470th St. on Menomonie’s north side. Vendors are Heart Blossom Quilt Shop from Sand Creek and Mary Machler, supplies and fabric. Demonstration is a bed turning at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
- St. Joe’s Quilters and Grain Bin Quilters at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 910 Wilson Ave. Vendor is the Grain Bin, and demonstrations will be “Preparing Quilts for Long Arm Quilting” by Carol Pittman at noon and 2 p.m. A silent auction of antique quilt blocks and designs, and a display of clothing designed by Elinor Morlock of Menomonie will also be featured.
- Christ Lutheran Quilters, Hay River Quilters, and independent quilters at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St. Vendors are quilt shops Thread Lab from Menomonie and Blueberry Line from Ridgeland. Demonstrations on “Stripology Rulers” by Kelsey Pfund of Thread Lab will be ongoing.
Each location will have raffle quilts, and some smaller items for sale. Included in the raffle are a 65-inch TV, a painting by artist Jean Accola and a signed Packer’s football. For more info visit thebridgetohope.org website or go to TheBridgeToHope Facebook page.
