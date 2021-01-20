Hot Air Affair brings stratospheric fun to Hudson

The 32nd annual Hudson Hot Air Affair is set for February 5 through 7 with a theme of “Bringing Fun to 2021.” This year’s hot air balloon rally and community festival, presented by WESTconsin Credit Union, will be a hybrid model of in-person and virtual activities.

There are about 20 balloons participating in the morning launches on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7 at 8 a.m. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will not be a public launch field at EP Rock school. Instead, we are asking the public to bundle up, mask up, look up to see the colorful balloons flying over Hudson as they launch from various private locations around Hudson. General information on where to look for balloons in the sky will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook. All flights are weather dependent as the balloons are not able to fly in windy or inclement conditions.