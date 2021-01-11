Housing director honored by statewide professional organization

The fall semester required extra efforts from everyone at University of Wisconsin-Stout, with the pandemic resulting in special campus classroom and social guidelines, ongoing virus testing and hybrid learning.
A case in point is University Housing, which oversees the nine residence halls.
“We were managing the on-campus experience and COVID safety and testing for roughly 2,300 residents. Each student had a unique story and situation that deserved unique attention,” said Adam Ludwig, reflecting on his first few months as interim director of University Housing.
In the midst of the semester, Ludwig was singled out for his work and his potential to impact the student services field when he received a statewide award from the Wisconsin College Personnel Association.
Ludwig received the Nora McGuire Outstanding Professional Award, which goes annually to a WCPA member and mid-level professional who has “demonstrated initiative, creativity and innovation in their work” along with other qualities and accomplishments.
Ludwig, of Eau Claire, has worked at UW-Stout for about seven years, including as assistant director of University Housing and as a hall director. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from UW-La Crosse and a master’s in college student personnel from Western Illinois University.
“It feels good to be valued and appreciated along with people I deeply admire who have also earned this award. I appreciate the team and environment I get to work with and in. Even during COVID, our sights are always set forward, thinking about what’s possible,” said Ludwig, who originally is from Waukesha.
He emphasized that the quality of work achieved to serve students at University Housing this fall was part of a universitywide effort including custodial, University Dining, Student Health Services, the Dean of Students Office and more. He said staff went above and beyond to create a safe and healthy environment for students.
Ludwig is highly deserving of the award, according to UW-Stout Dean of Students Sandi Scott and interim Associate Dean of Students Jacqueline Bonneville.
“He is an excellent example of the consummate young professional who embraces innovation, supports and mentors professional staff and students and brings intentionality into his daily work by always focusing on students and their success,” Scott said.
Bonneville said Ludwig directly reflects the spirit of the award because of his “initiative, creativity, innovation, mentoring, positivity and professionalism. He is simply the best professional I have ever been able to work next to in 26 years. We are so beyond fortunate to have Adam as a part of the UW-Stout housing team.”
Bonneville won the 2008 McGuire Award and served on the WCPA board with McGuire about 20 years ago.
Ludwig said working with students and UW-Stout staff is inspiring. “It helps to remind me of hope and possibility and the role we play in creating an environment and opportunities that inspire it,” he said.
WCPA formed nearly 50 years ago. Its mission is to provide “professional development for higher education professionals serving students in Wisconsin,” according to its website.