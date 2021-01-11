Housing director honored by statewide professional organization

“It feels good to be valued and appreciated along with people I deeply admire who have also earned this award. I appreciate the team and environment I get to work with and in. Even during COVID, our sights are always set forward, thinking about what’s possible,” said Ludwig, who originally is from Waukesha.

He emphasized that the quality of work achieved to serve students at University Housing this fall was part of a universitywide effort including custodial, University Dining, Student Health Services, the Dean of Students Office and more. He said staff went above and beyond to create a safe and healthy environment for students.

Ludwig is highly deserving of the award, according to UW-Stout Dean of Students Sandi Scott and interim Associate Dean of Students Jacqueline Bonneville.

“He is an excellent example of the consummate young professional who embraces innovation, supports and mentors professional staff and students and brings intentionality into his daily work by always focusing on students and their success,” Scott said.