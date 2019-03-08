HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health: Body.Mind.Spirit is hosting a session for anyone who would like to learn how to recognize the warning signs that someone may be thinking about suicide, and how to help them.
The training is called “Question, Persuade, Refer," or QPR.
Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save a life.
“Suicide is very hard for most people to talk about,” said Laura Baalrud, community health educator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “Through QPR training, we hope to open up the dialogue about mental health and suicidal feelings to help reduce the stigma that surrounds these subjects.”
The session will take place Tuesday, March 19, 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Registration is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
