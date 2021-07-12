HSHS hospitals to use state funding to expand behavioral health capabilities

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are excited to receive $15 million in state funding as part of Governor Tony Evers’ biannual state budget, announced Thursday, July 8. The funding will allow our hospitals to expand capacity by adding 22 new psychiatric beds.

The additional beds will enhance the existing units, creating a 33-bed adult unit at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and a dedicated 18-bed adolescent unit at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

“We have been committed to serving the behavioral health needs of our communities for 60 years,” said Andy Bagnall, HSHS Wisconsin President and CEO. “This expansion directly aligns with our mission and allows our inpatient services to meet a significant community need.”

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Executive Director of Behavioral Health, Toni Simonson said securing this grant to expand the hospitals’ emergency mental health services is crucial.

“I am so thrilled and appreciative of this funding,” says Simonson. “This is going to help us serve more community members during a time when mental health needs are rising at an exceptional rate.”