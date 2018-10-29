HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are among a select group of hospitals nationwide recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.
Since launching in 2011, the campaign has added more than 443,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide.
The hospitals conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate colleagues, patients, visitors and community members about the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors and, by doing so, increased the number of potential donors on the state’s donor registry. The hospitals were awarded Gold recognition through the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign.
Of the 1,283 hospitals participating in the campaign, 176 were awarded the Gold Level of achievement. This campaign is a special effort designed to mobilize the nation’s hospitals to increase the number of those registered as potential organ, eye, and tissue donors.
