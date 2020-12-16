Hudson Hot Air Affair to float fun into 2021

Hudson Hot Air Affair announces its theme “Bringing Fun to 2021” for the annual hot air balloon rally and winter festival on Feb. 5-7, 2021 in Hudson, Wisconsin. With many events being canceled or postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, the Hudson Hot Air Affair committee decided not to cancel. Instead, they are making changes to the event, keeping the health and safety of the community in mind.

With a legacy of 32 years, the Hot Air Affair is a family tradition for many of their participants, their sponsors and the community.

“People have had a really challenging year and we feel it’s important to bring some fun to families and the Hudson community,” said Michelle Webb, HHAA president.

The 2021 event will be a hybrid including added virtual programming with balloons in the air, an evening drive through balloon glow and candlestick event and lots of fun. The event usually attracts about 30 to 35 balloons; however, they expect about half that many will be able to participate with pop-up launches around Hudson, weather permitting. While there won’t be any public launch field access, they are adding live video coverage of the pop-up launches.