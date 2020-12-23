Human development and family studies graduate seeking career in school counseling

Gaetz also interned at Elk Mound High School this semester, working with the school’s counselor Hugh Goodrich. Between school, work and her internship, Gaetz’s final semester was the busiest of her college career, and she is grateful for every moment of it, she said.

“That is not to say it has not been challenging working with high school students, but I can honestly say this experience confirmed for me that school counseling is exactly what I want to do. I am so glad that I was still able to do my internship even with the global pandemic going on, and I feel like this has helped me get a look at some of the things that will never quite be the same in education even when things eventually go back to normal,” Gaetz said.

She is proud of how both Coulee Connections and Elk Mound are doing their best for their students during this difficult time.

“The consistent, positive attitude and high level of enthusiasm Erica brings to work each day have made her a highly valued and much-appreciated part of our team this semester,” Goodrich said. “You can’t fake genuine. Erica has been genuinely committed to improving the lives of our students while improving her own understanding of the role our counseling team plays within the lives of our students, staff and community.”