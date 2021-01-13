Ice fishing competition in Menomonie to raise stillborn awareness

A Dunn County family is bringing the community together to help spread awareness in honor of their son.

“Braxton’s Bobber Bash,” a fishing competition charity event, is set to take place soon despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 16 in Menomonie on the Lake Menomin Point Comfort Boat landing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Amanda McKown, a Menomonie resident, said the event is being held for her son Braxton to help raise awareness for an unfortunate complication which can arise during pregnancy/birth.

“On Mar. 12, 2018, our son, Braxton, was unexpectedly born without a heartbeat,” McKown said. “Braxton’s Bobber Bash was created to carry on his memory through stillbirth awareness and his Dad’s love of fishing.”

2021 would’ve been Braxton’s third birthday, so the proceeds from the fishing tournament entry fees will go directly to further Star Legacy Foundation’s mission. Star Legacy Foundation is a nation non-profit organization dedicated to increasing stillbirth awareness, supporting research, promoting education and providing family support to the 26,000 families affected by stillbirth each year.