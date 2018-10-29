Some of you may remember using a butter churn to make butter. For others of us, a butter churn is but a fading memory. Whether using a butter churn or just remembering one, it is attached to warm memories.
For those of you who haven’t a clue of what I am talking about, a butter churn is a device used to convert cream into butter. This is done through a mechanical process, frequently by a pole inserted through the lid of the churn like the churn in our picture. There is also a variety of churns that use a crank to turn a rotating device inside the churn. There is even a churn operated by a rocking chair.
For those of you who are in to etymology, the word butter is believed to be derived from the Greek word bou-tyron, the approximate meaning of which is “cow cheese”. The word “churn” is from the old English word “cyrnel,” which means “to churn.” Cyrin is probably derived from the old English word “cyrnel” or “kernel,” due to the appearance of butter grains after milk has been churned.
From a historical stand point there is evidence for the use of butter dates back as early as 2000 B.C., and there is mention of it in Biblical works. The butter churn itself may have existed as early as the sixth century A.D., from clues provided by what seems to be a churn lid from that time. In the European tradition butter churning was considered to be the work of women and was an essential responsibility along with household chores.
There were a number of churns that were manufactured over time. The most historically prominent butter churn was the plunge churn, such as the one in our picture. The plunge churn makes use of a container usually made out of wood, where the butter making action is created by moving in a vertical motion a staff that is inserted into the top. This type of churn is also known as a ‘up and down churn’, churning tub, plunger tub, plumping churn and the knocker churn,to name a few.
The barrel churn was also used extensively. This type of churn was a barrel turned on to it’s side with a crank attached. The crank either turned a paddle device inside the churn, as in the paddle churn, another type of churn, or turned the whole barrel. The action turned milk into butter. The barrel churn was one of the agricultural innovations of 18th century Europe.
One particularly novel invention of note was the rocking chair butter churn. This device, invented by Alfred Clark, consisted of a barrel attached to a rocking chair. While the rocking chair moved, the barrel move and churned the milk within into butter.
