After the murder of the law enforcement brothers Charles and Milton Coleman, excitement rose throughout the entire northwest Wisconsin area 135 years ago. For more than six weeks, the Eau Galle Woods, in which the murderers had taken refuge, were scoured with no avail.
Armed men came from as far away as Winona and Red Wing to join in the search. Menomonie furnished many men and supplies as did Durand. The infamous Ludington Guard was called out in July to assist in the hunt. It wasn’t until November, when definite news was obtained regarding the fugitives. Word was at last received that Ed Williams was in Hall County, Nebraska.
Sheriff Killian of Hall County had found both brothers in bed at a farm house. After a desperate and vicious struggle, Sheriff Killian made Ed his prisoner, but Alonzo escaped, not to be heard from ever again. However, a handcuffed skeleton was found in Montana. Many believe the skeleton was that of Alonzo.
Ed was brought to Menomonie on Thursday, Nov. 17 and appeared in a Circuit Courtroom where people could see him. That afternoon Ed was taken to Durand for preliminary examination. On Saturday morning, the time was set for the examination that day, with the hearing taking place in the afternoon.
Williams appeared before Judge W. B. Dyer in the Durand Courthouse. The courtroom was packed with people who heard Williams plead not guilty and was remanded for trial. Numerous law enforcement officers accompanied Williams, who was going next door to the jail.
When the law enforcement officers reached the bottom of the steps in the courthouse, they and Williams heard cries of “hang him.” A man with a rope appeared as a crowd of men surrounded the law officials, separating them from Williams.
Williams put up a herculean struggle, but was quickly overcome by the crowd who dragged him to an oak tree in front of the courthouse. They threw the rope over a stout branch and hanged Williams. Fifteen minutes later, Williams’ limp body was cut down by law enforcement officers. It is said that not more than 25 people participated in the well-planned lynching. The body was buried in Potter’s field.
All of these years later, this story is one that is commonly told and still captures the imagination.
