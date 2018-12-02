In the museum we have a small but interesting collection of guns that include guns of the Civil War, muzzle-loading guns from the early 1800s, guns from World War II and sporting guns.
I think the most interesting gun we have is a sporting gun named the Harder triple barrel rotating rifle. It is a combination rifle consisting of two smooth bore barrels and one rifled barrel. There is an advantage to having a single firearm that can fire cartridges designed for both rifled and smooth bore barrels.
Using this weapon allows for a single gun used to hunt a wide variety of game, from deer to game birds. The shooter can choose the barrel appropriate for the target in mere seconds.
The earliest combination guns were called swivel guns, which used a set of barrels to rotate to allow either the smooth bore barrel or the rifled barrels to line up with a flintlock mechanism. Also known as the drilling gun, which is German, our model has a selector that allows the user to choose which barrel will fire.
Looking at the picture, you will notice that our weapon has two triggers, one for the rifled barrels and the other for the smooth barrel.
Since drillings were made by smaller manufacturers, each maker would pick out whichever layout they preferred or whatever layout the customer ordered. Layouts like ours are very rare because they were much harder to make; the three barrels must be aligned during manufacturing to shoot to the same point of aim at any given distance. As you can imagine, this is quite difficult to accomplish.
Museum staff is very proud of the gun collection. However, only Civil War-era guns are on display. Someday we might find a way to appropriately display our combination rifle along with the other guns we have.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.