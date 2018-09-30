Yes, that’s right, a still from right here in Dunn County. Usually, when we hear the word “still”, our minds jump to the South to a hidden moonshine operation deep in a swamp or far back in the woods. Hardly anyone thinks of the north as a place for a still, much less Dunn County. But here we have proof, right here in the Rassbach Heritage Museum.
But how did stills come to be in Dunn County — and how many were there? I don’t think there is anyone left who can tell us how many stills were active here during Prohibition. One thing is for certain, when World War I concluded, our brave troops had been to hell and back. When they got home, they wanted a much-earned drink. But they couldn’t get one, at least legally. Prohibition stood in their way, fostering the existence of stills. With this in mind, let’s take a close look at our local still.
The one that we have at the museum is commonly known as a pot still. As you can see from our photo, it consists of two parts — the heating side and the cooling side — which are quite easy to operate. So much so that when it was difficult to bring in liquor in to Chicago during Prohibition, the mob distributed a large number of pot stills throughout residential neighborhoods to keep up with the great demand. Many homes had pot stills, and it was an easy way to bring a little extra cash into the household. Along with soup kitchens, it’s what provided such a loyal following of people like Al Capone.
Art of distilling
Let’s take a closer look at how our little still operates. During the first distillation, the heat side of the pot still is filled about two-thirds full of fermented liquid, with an alcohol content of about 7 to 12 percent. The liquid that is used is called a beer. When mixed with water, the alcohol boils at 173.12 degrees compared with with pure water, which boils at 212 degrees. Since alcohol has a lower boiling point, it is more volatile and evaporates at a higher rate than water. The alcohol turns into a vapor and sits on top of the liquid.
During distillation, the vapor travels up the swan neck at the top of the pot still and down the lyne arm. Then it travels through the condenser where it is cooled to yield a distillate with a higher concentration of alcohol than the original, about 25 to 35 percent alcohol by volume. The distillate can be further distilled a second time to yield an even higher concentration of alcohol. And that’s how moonshine is made.
I had a sip of it once, and I thought it was going to eat my stomach away. Now imagine a number of pot stills scattered about Dunn County with a gathering of people on a Saturday Night present at each one. I imagine church on the following day was quite an adventure!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.