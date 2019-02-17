The Dunn County Historical Museum has recently acquired an ornately beautiful, turn-of-the-century pump organ.
Believed to be manufactured by the Beatty Parlor Organ Company, the organ came to the Museum as a result of a local donation.
As the lumber industry reached its zenith in the late 19th and early 20th century, so too did the wealth that would bring about ownership of such nonessential items like the pump or parlor organ.
It seems as though the wealthy did not consider their homes complete unless it housed a pump organ for the entertainment of guests. The pump organ was a status symbol.
As you can see from photograph the pump organ is very different from what we call an organ today.
The pump organ is a type of reed free organ that generates sound as air flows past a vibrating piece of thin metal mounted in a frame. This piece of metal is a reed. There are two types of reed free organs: harmonium and the melodium.
The history of the pump organ is very interesting. The first reed free harmonium was created by Christian Gotlieb Krazenstein, professor of Physiology, around 1780.
The organ came to America in the 1840s, where they were especially popular in small churches and chapels where a pipe organ was too big or too expensive.
They were also popular among funeral parlor owners.
Shipping also became a selling point. These instruments were not easily damaged in shipment if it was traveling through an area that lacked good quality roads or railroad service.
Closer to home, in western Wisconsin, the pump organ reached its peak in popularity in 1900.
A wide variety of pump organs were being produced, finding their way into many homes in our area. They ranged from simple models with plain cases to large instruments with ornate cases often built to resemble pipe organs with ranks of fake pipes attached to the top of the instrument.
On the world front, there was a much smaller organ designed to fold up into a box the size of a large suitcase. It was extremely popular with missionaries, chaplains in the armed forces and traveling evangelists.
They were simple in musical sophistication but were very capable of keeping a group of singers on the same note.
Some of these pump organs were built with pedal keyboards which required the use of an assistant to run the bellows or later on an electric pump which replaced the bellows.
Pump organs were really popular in the early 1900s. Today there is a resurgence in popularity for the pump organ.
It has become fundamental in the folk music of the Appalachians and the deep south of the United States.
Pump organs enjoy a similar popularity in European folk music. But by far the pump organ enjoys its greatest popularity in, of all places, Finland. It plays a significant part in the rise in popularity of Nordic folk music.
In conclusion, if you are part of a folk music group and you want to rise in notoriety and popularity get yourself a pump organ.
