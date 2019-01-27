You know you are getting old when things you used to see every day are now considered antiques.
Such as it is for me with telephone booths. I’m sure that the same is true for some of you.
The Dunn County Historical Museum’s phone booth is a high-quality wooden model, such as the type you would see in an upscale hotel lobby, train terminal or bus station. Even those newfangled airports had them.
Our phone booth has lighting, a bifold door for privacy and windows to let others know if the booth is in use. Ours is even equipped with a seat.
Still others, perhaps in a hotel lobby, might have a pen and paper available. On the other hand, an outdoor booth may be made of metal and plastic to withstand the elements and heavy use.
Most outdoor booths feature the name and symbol of the telephone service provider.
The world’s first telephone booth was opened on Jan. 12, 1889 in Berlin, Germany. To use this phone, one had to buy paper tickets, which allowed for a few minutes of talking time.
In 1899 it was replaced by a coin-operated telephone. William Gray is credited with inventing the coin payphone in the United States in 1889 and George A. Long was its developer.
Not much changed over the years, and phone booths were popular until the 1970s.
Then, pay telephones were less and less commonly placed in booths in the United States. In many cities where they were once common, telephone booths have now been completely replaced by non-enclosed pay phones.
In the United States, this replacement was caused in part, by an attempt to make pay phones more accessible to disabled people.
The other big factor in the decline of phone booths was the increased use of mobile phones.
One of the more interesting aspects of the telephone booth is how you pay for the call. The initial way of paying for a call placed from a phone booth in Germany was by purchasing tickets.
In the early 1990s I was a regional sales representative, and made a lot of calls from phone booths while sitting in my car.
My method of payment was a credit card issued by the telephone company. Still another way of paying for a call from a pay phone was the use of coins.
With some types of phones you deposit the coins before you place the call. With other types of phones, the coins are placed in the phone when the caller hears their party answer.
In either of these coin methods, the deposit of coins enables a two-way conversation to take place.
With the continued disappearance of phone booths, one can only wonder where Superman will change his clothes.
