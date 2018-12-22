During this time of the year, it is not uncommon for us to see huge truckloads of Christmas trees heading south on the interstate.
Having worked on a Christmas tree farm in my youth, I know that many of these trees are headed to the Chicago area.
Chicagoans have had a longstanding love affair with Christmas trees grown in northern Wisconsin and Michigan that predates trucks and goes all the way back to the sailing schooners of the Great Lakes. This story is about one of those schooners, the Rouse Simmons.
The Rouse Simmons was built by Allen, McClelland and Company of Milwaukee and was launched on Aug. 15, 1868. It was a three-masted schooner and was named after a Kenosha businessman.
The Rouse Simmons started its Great Lakes sailing career as a workhorse for the Charles H. Hackley Lumber Company of Muskegon, Mich. The company used the Simmons for shipping lumber from company mills to various ports around Lake Michigan for around 20 years.
The ship changed hands several times until it was purchased by Herman Schuenemann and his brother August, along with several others, in 1910. Herman and August had been selling Christmas trees in Chicago since just before the turn of the century.
However, the Christmas tree trade cost August his life in November 1898. August was aboard the schooner S. Thai when it sank during a storm near Glencoe, Ill.
Herman carried on the family Christmas tree business. Most of Herman’s rival business men sold their trees to wholesalers and local grocers. Schuenemann sold directly to residents of Chicago near the Clark Street bridge. By doing business in this manner, Schuenemann could sell his trees at a lower price and still make a profit. He advertised by creating a sign out of electric Christmas lights. The sign read: “Christmas Tree Ship: My Prices are the Lowest.” The sign was hung on top of the main mast where a Christmas Tree was also placed.
The trees were sold for between 50 cents and $1, but Herman Schuenemann, affectionately know as “Captain Santa,” also gave away some of the trees to needy families.
By 1912, the month of November already had a reputation of being a very stormy month on the Great Lakes. Schuenemann was aware of this, but didn’t let it deter him from bringing Christmas trees to the people of Chicago. Schuenemann was docked at Thompson Harbor near Manistique, Mich. His ship was loaded with 5,500 trees and Schuenemann set sail on the week long journey to Chicago.
However, Schuenemann didn’t realize that a strong storm was brewing. On Nov. 23 the Kewaunee Life Saving Station spotted the ship. It was riding low in the water with tattered sails, flying its flag at half mast to signal that it was in distress. The Kewaunee Life Saving Station contacted the Life Saving Station at Two Rivers. The supervisor of the Two Rivers station dispatched his gas powered rescue boat on a rescue mission, but the ship was not seen again. It had sunk about six miles off the coast of Two Rivers, Wis., with all crewmembers aboard, including Herman Schuenemann.
However, the story of the Christmas Tree Ship does not end on this dark note. Schuenemann’s wife Barbara and their two daughters continued the business. However, in the latter years they chose to transport the trees by train and merely used a boat as marketing tool from which they sold their trees.
In 1971 the wreck was discovered and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Information for this article was obtained from “The Story of the Rouse Simmons” by Lori Jacobson–Tews and the National Register of Historic Places.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.