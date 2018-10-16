Not many museums of our size have a Fluoroscope for fitting shoes. You remember the Fluoroscope — that strange looking machine located inside many shoe stores. Ours is of metal construction covered in finished wood, approximately four feet tall in the shape of a column.
As I remember, the machine had a ledge located at the base with an opening where the customer would place his or her feet. I can remember using one of these machines each August to help purchase new shoes for school and another pair for church.
While remaining in the upright position, I or my mom or the sales associate could look through a viewing porthole at the top of the fluoroscope down at an x-ray view of my shoes and feet. My mom always wanted enough room so the shoes would last the entire school year. It was the same for the dress shoes for church. I remember looking down one of the viewing tubes and saw the bones in my foot as well as the stitching around the edges of my shoes.
Claim to fame
Our machine here at the museum has a very interesting history. The Adrian X-ray Company of Milwaukee manufactured the machine. There are many claims for the invention of the shoe-fitting fluoroscope. The most likely is Dr. Jacob Lowe who demonstrated a modified medical device at a shoe retailers convention in Boston in 1920. Lowe also displayed his creation in 1921 in Milwaukee, where he came to know the Adrian Brothers of Milwaukee.
Dr. Lowe filed a U.S. patent application in 1919. Granted in 1927, it was assigned it to the Adrian Company of Milwaukee for $15,000. Syl Adrian claimed that his brother, Matthew Adrian, invented and built the first machine in Milwaukee; his name is featured in a 1922 ad for an x-ray shoe fitter.
It didn’t take long for word to spread about possible health concerns over radiation burns. There were a number of studies and papers written about the radiation problems. They were largely ignored, however, because of lack of supportive data and an unconcerned public — until after the atomic bombings of World War II when survivors began to experience the long-term effects of radiation in the late 1940s.
The other shoe drops...
The first scientific evaluations of the fluoroscope was done in 1948 and immediately sparked concern for radiation protection and electrical safety. It was found that exposure to fluoroscope radiation is cumulative and when it reaches a certain amount (300 roentgen), it can cause growth disturbance in a child.
There were no applicable regulations when the shoe-fitting fluoroscopes were first invented. An estimated 10,000 machines were sold in the U.S. alone before authorities began discouraging their use.
As understanding of the long-term health effects of radiation grew, a variety of governmental bodies and public organization began to speak out about the dangers of the fluoroscope — and they began to disappear from our shoe stores to the point that they have become museum pieces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.