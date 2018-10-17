Duke Latrell Bush, 24, from Gary, Indiana has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for first offense driving under the influence, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Shortly after 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, a trooper stopped Bush for speeding. A 4-year-old child was in the vehicle. After investigation revealed that Bush was driving under the influence of a drug, he submitted to an evidentiary chemical test of his blood and was placed in custody at the Dunn County Jail.
The child and Bush's vehicle were removed from the scene by another adult passenger.
