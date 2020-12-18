Initial winners of Markquart donations announced this week

The Markquart Dealerships are excited to announce the first round of recipients of Markquart Gives Back. The Chippewa Valley voted for their favorite local non-profit, and the top 10 organizations are each receiving $5,000.

Today we announced the following 3 winners (in no particular order):

Jim Falls Elementary PlaygroundJim Falls Elementary School is working towards a new playground for their students and community members to utilize. They teach students grades K-5 and want to provide them a safe and fun place to play.

Eau Claire County Humane AssociationThe ECCHA provides medical attention and shelter to homeless animals in the Eau Claire area. They provide humane and loving care to dogs, cats, and other animals until they are ready to be adopted.

L. E. Phillip’s

Senior CenterThe L.E. Phillips Senior Center provides a welcoming gathering place for individuals ages 50+ who reside in Eau Claire County. The center helps promote independence with access to programming to develop skills to enhance emotional, physical, and social well-being.