International Mother Language Day Celebration Feb. 23

“We have lost so many languages and there are thousands of languages that are endangered,” Basu said. “If you believe in a diverse world, you have to promote different languages and listen to them. Language is ultimately the repository of a culture.”

Basu noted that listening to diverse languages, even if the words are not understood, helps gain an appreciation for other cultures. “So many people are reluctant to engage in other languages because it is scary,” Basu said. “What the Literature Committee is doing is inviting people to listen and hear because there is so much beauty in the words. Listen to the words and you will hear the humanity of the words.”

This is the second annual International Mother Language Day Celebration. Last year the event was held at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts with about 15 languages, said Ann Vogl, University Library systems librarian. “It was a wonderful community event,” Vogl noted. “People really enjoyed engaging with speakers and listening to the languages.”

International student Jamie Hidalgo de Calcerrada de Miguel, of Madrid, who is studying video production, will read a song by Camila Cabello in Spanish.

“I think we should honor the variety of languages more often because that can help society be more interconnected,” he said.

DeCamp said she believes having the International Mother Language Day event helps celebrate diversity. “I may not understand the language, but the idea a language is thriving shouts importance,” DeCamp added.

