A community event aims to celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity.
International Mother Language Day will be celebrated Feb. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street East in Menomonie.
The day has been celebrated in February since 2000 and the event will have community members representing more than 10 languages speak in their mother tongue through verse, story or poems.
You have free articles remaining.
At least 43% of the estimated 6,000 languages spoken in the world are endangered, according to the United Nations. Only a few 100 languages have been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a 100 are used in the digital world.
The event is co-sponsored by UW-Stout, the Menomonie Public Library and the Mabel Tainter. For more information contact the library at (715) 232-2164.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.