A community event aims to celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity.

International Mother Language Day will be celebrated Feb. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main Street East in Menomonie.

The day has been celebrated in February since 2000 and the event will have community members representing more than 10 languages speak in their mother tongue through verse, story or poems.

At least 43% of the estimated 6,000 languages spoken in the world are endangered, according to the United Nations. Only a few 100 languages have been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a 100 are used in the digital world.

The event is co-sponsored by UW-Stout, the Menomonie Public Library and the Mabel Tainter. For more information contact the library at (715) 232-2164.

