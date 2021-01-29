International students use quarantine to build relationships, learn about campus

Providing emotional and social support

“Quarientation gave us a unique opportunity to expand on orientation over their quarantine period, and to ensure our newest students had the social and emotional support they needed,” Clarizio said, noting spring semester was the first Quarientation held at UW-Stout.

Spring semester classes began Jan. 25.

Nine of the students involved were quarantined in South Hall and two had housing off campus. They are from Vietnam, South Korea, Belgium, Spain and the Bahamas. “The idea was first and foremost to let students know they are welcome here, and to use the nontraditional prolonged time to build stronger relationships and have students bond with each other virtually.”

Jaime Hidalgo de Calcerrada de Miguel, of Madrid, enjoyed Quarientation.

“Danielle did a great job getting us involved and making sure we weren’t feeling lonely during quarantine,” he said. “It helped me create friendships with some of the other new international students. I love Stout already. I am a big fan of the snow. I am looking forward to my classes and getting a job and exploring as much of the area as I can during COVID-19.”