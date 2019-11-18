International Education Week around the world will be celebrated at University of Wisconsin-Stout with four special events Nov. 18-21, including an expo featuring many of the university’s international students.
The events and programs are free and open to the public.
The annual International Night Expo is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center. The show portion of the night begins at 6:45 p.m. featuring poetry, music and dance.
The exhibits will highlight life in 22 countries, with students representing their nations. This fall, UW-Stout has 148 students from 28 countries.
On Monday, Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Gerry Mooney, a United Kingdom professor who teaches in the Wisconsin in Scotland program, will present Brexit: Scottish Independence and the Re-Unification of Ireland: From a United Kingdom to an Untied Kingdom. The event will be at the Duke & Dagger, 120 6th Ave. W.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, six students from Pakistan and Tunisia will give presentations about their countries, with the Pakistanis from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Tunisians from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Both will be in the Maplewood Room of the student center.
They are studying at UW-Stout as part of the U.S. State Department-sponsored Thomas Jefferson Scholarship Program.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a Study Abroad Micro Fair is scheduled at Huff’s Lounge, on the lower level of the student center. Students can learn about faculty-led study abroad opportunities for summer 2020.
The week’s programs are being coordinated by the study abroad team from UW-Stout’s Office of International Education.
OIE Director Scott Pierson said International Education Week is a joint effort of the State Department and the U.S. Department of Education to “celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide at a local level.”
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
