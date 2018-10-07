Joseph Wildenberg, M.D., Ph.D., recently joined the Radiology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Wildenberg completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also earned a doctorate in neuroscience. He completed an internship at Legacy Health System in Portland, Ore. as well as a residency in diagnostic radiology, and fellowships in informatics and interventional radiology at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Dr. Wildenberg is board-eligible in diagnostic and interventional radiology. His professional interests include interventional oncology; CT and ultrasound-guided biopsies; vascular and nonvascular interventions, and applying data science to medicine.
In his free time, Dr. Wildenberg enjoys baking, biking, home remodeling, and spending time with his wife and son.
