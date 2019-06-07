The Invasive Plants Association of Wisconsin (IPAW) is slated to hold a field day in Menomonie Thursday, June 13.
The field day, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Lucette Brewing Company, 910 Hudson Rd., Menomonie and other locations, will begin at Lucette in the morning followed by a bus tour around Menomonie looking at over 20 invasive plants.
Experts from around the state will discuss these plants, check out control methods via the Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership trailer, map techniques and more.
Lunch will be provided by Lucette with refreshments throughout the day.
If you are an IPAW member, the event is free. For those who are not members the cost for the day is $20. Limited spaces are available. Those interested should register at the IPAW website at ipaw.org/event/invasive-plant-field-day/.
