A Dunn County man was inside a machine shed when it collapsed Sunday morning and buried farm machinery — but he emerged without a scratch.
Much of Dunn County was hit with a foot of snow on Sunday. Several dozen structures collapsed due to snow and wind, Dunn County agricultural agent Katie Wantoch estimated.
Jeff and Darlene Bochman, who raise beef cattle on a farm a half-mile north of the community of Rusk in the town of Red Cedar, were no different.
The couple, married for 41 years, was clearing snow from their farm Sunday at 10 a.m. when Jeff pulled the couple’s ATV into a machinery shed and Darlene followed with a skid steer, preparing to head inside their house to warm up.
“As I got out of the skid steer … we heard this little creaking, and we said, ‘That doesn’t sound so good,’” Darlene said.
Darlene was five feet outside the shed and Jeff began to climb inside the skid steer when “everything gave way,” Darlene said.
She looked back: The roof had partially collapsed. A 15-foot pile of snow had buried the skid steer.
“I knew he was under that, and the ceiling,” Darlene said. “I screamed for him over and over and didn’t hear anything. I thought he was dead.”
She was heading to a neighbor’s house when she heard her husband shout, “Darlene, where are you?”
“I saw his head pop up from the snow,” Darlene remembered. “He was in the safest place in that whole shed, inside the skid steer. … He wasn’t hurt at all. It was a miracle.”
Jeff had to climb underneath the shed’s collapsed ceiling to break through the snow, he said.
“I didn’t get hit by anything. No debris or anything else,” he said.
It isn’t the first collapse for the Bochmans. A different machinery shed collapsed around 2002, but no one was inside at the time, Darlene said.
Several chickens and cats were injured, Darlene estimates. The skid steer lost its back lights, and the ATV suffered major damage.
“It’s still rideable, but if I had been on it, I would been killed,” Darlene said.
The Bochmans are still assessing the damage. They’ll have to wait until some of their snow melts to fully clean up the debris, Jeff said.
Baier Creek Farms lost about 20 heifers when a pole barn collapsed around 3 a.m. Sunday, said farm president Rodney Baier.
With the help of an excavator, the farm managed to save the other 80 heifers in the barn. They were transported to a facility in Durand with the help of neighbors, Baier said.
The barn was likely built in the 1960s. Thee farm will probably rebuild the structure, Baier said.
“It happened so fast. It was blizzard conditions,” said Baier’s wife, Carole Jean Baier.
Two sections of a riding arena collapsed Saturday at Double Z Horses and Mules in Menomonie, said owner Al Ziehl. The attached barn — which was holding several horses — also suffered damage, but the horses were uninjured.
Farm buildings weren’t the only structures damaged over the weekend. Wind ripped the roof off one greenhouse and another has partially collapsed at Seasons Harvest Greenhouse in Menomonie, said owner Josh Bergmann.
No people were injured and the greenhouse will still open in spring of 2019, but the damage pushed planting back a week, Bergmann said in a post on Facebook: “ … (I)t’s obviously been a devastating week.”
None have died in building-related accidents in Dunn County, but farmer James Volbrecht died in an Eau Claire County accident Feb. 22, Wantoch said.
Recovery will be even more difficult for farmers and homeowners because of this winter’s snowfall.
“The next concern, as we look at the next few months as it warms up, we need to be focused on where this snow is going to go,” Wantoch said. “Flooding is a concern.”
Harsh winter weather has been insult on top of injury for local farmers, she said.
“Farmers have been struggling financially with low commodity prices for a number of years, and unfortunately this is just another concern, another challenge they have to overcome,” Wantoch said.
