Jackon's book 'Changing Course" looks to encourage other to share their stories of adversity

Everyone has a story of adversity and Leslie Jackson hopes she can encourage other to share theirs.
The local author and race car driver from rural Menomonie is releasing her memoir “Changing Course: One lady’s race from acceptance to adventure” with the hope of inspiring other to not be afraid speak about what they’ve been through.
“I’ve lived through all of these things and now it’s my time to show other people, you know what, we’re all in this together,” Jackson said. “We’ve all had adversity at one point or another in our life. We can be resilient, we can get through this (and) become the best version of ourselves.”
Jackson documents her “bumpy” past as a way to show how she overcame those struggles in her life. A young age she was diagnosed with urticaria pigmentosa, a rare skin disease that Jackson said caused red spots to appear all over her skin. Jackson also writes about her 16-year-old brother being killed in a car accident when she was 14 and her teenage pregnancy at age 17. She provides insight into the adversity she faced with the divorce of her parents and the ending of her own marriage along with her addiction to sugar.
“It’s actually empowering to tell to your story, to show where you’ve been and what you’ve learned and how you’ve been stronger because of all of that,” she said.
Jackson’s journey to writing a book didn’t start with a big idea. She had seen a Facebook post calling for essay auditions for a presentation at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. The “Hard for the Money” event was a collection of stories by women on finding their professional way. Jackson felt compelled to participate in the six minute essay presentation.
She had previously held her pain and sorrow within herself, she said, but decided it was time to share her story. She was selected to be part of the project in October of 2018.
“Down deep inside if felt like it’s time to let all of that shame out and it was time to tell my story,” she said.
Finally speaking about her life gave her the confidence she needed to write the book. Jackson said that when facing adversity people often feel alone and by sharing her life’s story she hopes to encourage others to do the same.
Jackson has always enjoyed driving fast. Shortly after getting her driver’s license she learned all the remote country roads where she could get away with driving at high speeds with no other cars in sight.
Later she determined it was best she sold her sports car as she said it wasn’t safe to have her driving the car on the streets. Jackson would channel that love of speeding into organized racing. She’s been a part of the Red Cedar Speedway races for seven years. After a number of top-five finishes and a two wins in the Hornet division, she purchased a new car to race in the Street Stock division, with the need to drive a faster race car.
Jackson hopes to encourage others to gain strength from their pasts to push forward in their lives. A lot of people have a story to share or have dreams they hope to accomplish but are scared to step out of their comfort zone, she said.
Becoming vulnerable by telling her experiences, Jackson wants others to be willing to do the same. Some people may be scared to start a new business or take on a travel adventure they’ve been wanting to do. By stepping out of their comfort zone, they can bless others by sharing their gifts, Jackson said.
Jackson was scheduled to host a book launch event at Ray J’s American Grill in Woodbury, Minn. on Thursday but it was canceled. After the event “Changing Courses” can be purchased online by visiting Ladyracing.com.
“I want to encourage people that no matter what they’ve been through in life, the adversity they’ve been through, that they can push forward,” she said. “They can become the stronger, better, best version of themselves. They can overcome whatever challenges they’re in just by being resilient and learning from their past and go on to win.”