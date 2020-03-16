Jackson's book 'Change Course' looks to encourage other to share their stories of adversity

Jackson’s journey to writing a book didn’t start with a big idea. She had seen a Facebook post calling for essay auditions for a presentation at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis. The “Hard for the Money” event was a collection of stories by women on finding their professional way. Jackson felt compelled to participate in the six minute essay presentation.

She had previously held her pain and sorrow within herself, she said, but decided it was time to share her story. She was selected to be part of the project in October of 2018.

“Down deep inside if felt like it’s time to let all of that shame out and it was time to tell my story,” she said.

Finally speaking about her life gave her the confidence she needed to write the book. Jackson said that when facing adversity people often feel alone and by sharing her life’s story she hopes to encourage others to do the same.

Jackson has always enjoyed driving fast. Shortly after getting her driver’s license she learned all the remote country roads where she could get away with driving at high speeds with no other cars in sight.