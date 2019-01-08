James M. King, 88, of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born April 22, 1930, in Menomonie, to Ralph and Edna (Woinowski) King.
On June 9, 1951, James married Ruth Wangen in Menomonie, where they lived and raised their family.
In his youth, Jim played baseball for the Menomonie Braves and Eagles until he entered the U.S. Army. He continued to serve his country in the Wisconsin National Guard for a combined total of 31 ½ years. Jim worked construction for numerous companies in Menomonie for over 50 years.
He was a life member of the AmVets, DAV and the American Legion. He also enjoyed golf, bowling and playing cards.
Jim is survived by three sons, Donald (Janice) of Delavan, Wis., Michael (Lisa) of Andover, Minn., and Timothy of Menomonie; brother, Bob (Judy) King of Appleton, Wis.; sister, Sandy (Vic) Christiansen of Menomonie; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald (Carrol) Wangen of Rothschild, Wis.; sister-in-law, Grace Trudell of Maplewood, Minn.; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; brothers, Bill, Richard and Jerry; and sister, Marlys King.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 12, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Menomonie, at a later date.
