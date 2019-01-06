Menomonie's first baby of 2019 – born at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie – took his sweet time arriving after New Year's Day.
Quinn Sullivan-Forsberg and her husband, Erick Sullivan-Forsberg, both of Menomonie, are parents of the first baby born at the hospital in Menomonie in 2019.
Lincoln John Sullivan-Forsberg was born at 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 2.
He is the Sullivan-Forsberg's first child, and came early - he was due on Jan. 11.
The Sullivan-Forsbergs were at home on New Year’s Day talking to the baby, saying, “You can come any time now; your water can break.”
Apparently, Lincoln is a good listener.
Five minutes later, Quinn Sullivan-Forsberg’s water broke, and the couple went to the hospital.
It was a long labor with Quinn Sullivan-Forsberg delivering the next day at 8:07 p.m.
While Lincoln was not born on Jan. 1, he continues a family tradition of babies celebrating the new year with birthdays. Erick Sullivan-Forsberg’s brother, Shannon Forsberg, was born on Jan. 1.
“It’s pretty exciting because January birthday parties are going to be a lot of fun to celebrate with my son and his uncle,” says proud dad Erick Sullivan-Forsberg. “Lincoln is so beautiful with lots of hair and beautiful eyes. No words can describe what it’s like becoming a parent.”
Lincoln John Sullivan-Forsberg weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long at birth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.