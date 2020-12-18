Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit lead 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival lineup

Blue Ox Music Festival staff hang their hat on the event being hyper family friendly. The now seven-year-old festival features diverse cultural events taking place throughout the grounds, including music workshops, morning yoga, eclectic craft vendors, dance performances, a kids activity stage as well as a disc golf course. Children 13 and under are free with a paid adult.

New to the Blue Ox Music Festival this year will be The Backwoods Stage, which will feature regional and emerging artists from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 and Sat. Aug., 21.

Already lined up for the Backwoods Stage are Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett and Dough Gotto and The Getaways.

With the new additions to the festival, and being forced to take a year off due to the coronavirus, Bischel said next summer is going to be one for the books and a great time to dip your toe into the bluegrass/Americana music waters.